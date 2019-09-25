Campbell County High School was abuzz with thoughts of post-high school careers and colleges Wednesday morning as a mix of colleges, military, Job Corps and technical schools manned 35 tables in the hallway. 

The campus visit, which is put on by Wyoming Admissions Office, in the past has happened at Gillette College and students from all Gillette high schools attended. This year the fair is going to each school, making it more accessible to students. 

