Currently in its 13th year, more than 50 displays, 100 individual pieces and more than 1,000,000 lights currently sit out at Cam-plex park for the Festival of Lights.
The events new LED wall of lights, made up of 16,000 lights for a video screen like effect, was recently dubbed “Christmas Drive-In.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.