CRASH
SOUTHERN DRIVE AND SWANSON ROAD: Two men were taken to the hospital after a 50-year-old man said he got into a coughing fit Wednesday morning. The 50-year-old was driving a 2015 Ford behind a 2013 Ford pickup that had a 21-year-old driver and 62-year-old passenger. The 50-year-old told officers he began sneezing and coughing and couldn’t see the Ford slow down, which caused the crash. He was taken to the emergency room by EMS with possible rib injuries and the 62-year-old also was taken to the hospital with an arm injury. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the 50-year-old was ticketed for following too closely and damages are more than $1,000.
BOXELDER ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: A 71-year-old man ran into 2016 gray GMC truck Wednesday morning when he was distracted by his phone, while stopped in traffic. The 71-year-old was driving a 2010 white Chevy when his phone distracted him and he took his foot off the brake. The 44-year-old woman in the GMC complained of back pain, Wasson said. Damages are more than $1,000 and the 71-year-old was ticketed for improper lookout.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for hitting an 18-year-old woman in the face. The woman said the two were in a verbal argument when he hit her in the face and pushed her over, causing her face to hit the wall. Wasson said the man was arrested for domestic violence battery.
THEFT FROM AUTO
300 BLOCK COMMERCE DRIVE: A 37-year-old woman reported the catalytic converter in her 2003 Chevy Malibu stolen Wednesday evening. The woman believed the converter was stolen sometime in the last two weeks when it was parked on the street. The value of the convertor is $1,000 and there are no suspects, Wasson said.
THEFT
5600 BLOCK MOHAN ROAD: A 37-year-old woman is still tallying how much was stolen from her storage unit, but so far, it’s about $12,000. The woman told police that AAA Mini Storage contacted her in March saying her lock was missing from her unit and they replaced it. When she visited the unit Wednesday, she found tools and Nascar memorabilia missing, Wasson said. She’s unsure when the theft happened.
HARASSMENT
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: A 44-year-old woman came to the office Wednesday to report that her son, 14, was being harassed by a woman he sent explicit photos to on Snapchat. The woman demanded $400 or she would post the photos. The 14-year-old told her he had no money and the photo was shared on Facebook Messenger. The investigation continues, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION
200 BLOCK EAST TIMOTHY STREET: Police tried to reach the father of a 3-year-old boy who was playing alone in a yard Wednesday evening. When officers arrived, a 16-year-old babysitter was picking up the toddler. She told officers she was taking a nap and when she woke up, the boy was gone. The boy was taken home, two doors down, and returned to his grandmother, 58. Wasson said officers left a message with the boy’s father with suggestions on how to prevent any more escapes.
ASSAULT
BICENTENNIAL PARK: Officers spoke with a 16-year-old girl at the hospital who reported being assaulted by a 15-year-old girl. Officers found that the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old friend were at the park Tuesday evening when the other 15-year-old attacked the 16-year-old. The girl had scrapes on her knees and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
