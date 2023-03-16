The Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity of Gillette is hosting an open roller skating event from 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Iron Horse Skateway.
A $20 entrance fee is donated to Habitat for Humanity and includes a four-hour session and skate rentals. Food, games and prizes will be available throughout the event.
