Gillette's parks and trails remain open, but the city is reminding residents to continue following social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Aside from the statewide and nationwide social gathering restrictions to fewer than 10 people, the city says residents should avoid using playground equipment as well as baseball and softball fields.
The city also recommends packing hand sanitizer before visiting a park or walking a trail.
The Gillette Parks Division oversees more than 660 acres of land that includes two regional and 38 neighborhood parks. It also maintains more than 49 miles of bike path trails.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the News Record at shorturl.at/girG3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.