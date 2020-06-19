Two people at the Legacy and Living Rehabilitation Center recently contracted COVID-19 and as a result, the center has tightened some of its restrictions once again.
Legacy administrator Jonni Belden said she would not release the age and gender of those infected, citing a federal law restricting the release of medical information. That information has been provided in other communities.
Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti did not give out the people's ages or gender on Friday, but said an employee and a resident tested positive.
"We are unsure how they may have been exposed and follow-up is underway," she said. "Samples have been collected for remaining staff and residents, but testing has not yet completed for those.
"All along we have been most concerned with protecting residents of long-term care facilities as the residents tend to be our most vulnerable citizens and outbreaks in facilities can be difficult to control."
The news comes on the heels of the Wyoming Department of Health's latest guidance that allows long-term health care facilities to hold outdoor visitations.
The new guidance allows for visits to happen in designated outdoor spaces. It would be limited to two people at a time and visitors would have to be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness. A facility employee trained in public safety and infection control measures also has to accompany the resident at all times, according to the public health order.
The Legacy had recently permitted some limited fence visitations where visitors had to schedule appointments. They would then be screened, have to wear a mask during the visit and maintain social distancing.
The visitations stopped when Gillette saw an uptick in people contracting COVID-19 this month, including at the Legacy last week.
Campbell County has had 33 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus so far during the pandemic, including 15 that have been reported this month.
"There has been a pretty significant uptick in our community and we are very concerned about that and we don't want to expose anyone," Belden said.
The Legacy began testing 20% of its staff Wednesday.
"We already had a plan to follow (Campbell County) Public Health and Wyoming Department of Health recommendations for 20% of staff," she said. "Every nursing home in the state is testing staff and residents."
The Legacy will test weekly until there are 14 days without a positive test.
"Residents in nursing homes are the most vulnerable population, and as always our goal has to been to avoid exposure and prevent transmission and illness," Belden said.
