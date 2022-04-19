Auditions will be held for Gillette Community Theater’s presentation of Dr. Deveraux on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Auditions on Thursday and Friday will run from 7-8:45 p.m. and Saturday’s will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County.
The theater is looking for four men, six women and six more characters of any gender to complete the cast. The show is set to open in early July and will be directed by Jude Dodd. The casting is open for teens and adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.