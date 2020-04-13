Many businesses and industries are dealing with lost revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down a large portion of the economy, and hospitals are no exception.
Even as hospitals across the country are handling large numbers of COVID-19 patients or are preparing to do so, they’ve had to “shut down the services that really pay all the bills,” said Campbell County Health CEO Andy Fitzgerald.
CCH is “taking every step we can” to keep the doors open to provide care to the community and employment to its workforce, he added.
In order to limit exposure to the virus and to conserve resources, the U.S. Surgeon General proclaimed a formal advisory to cancel elective surgeries at hospitals.
It’s the elective surgeries — procedures that can be scheduled in advance — as well as support services like radiology and lab, that keep hospital doors open.
CCH’s revenue has dropped by a little more than 50% since the coronavirus pandemic started, Fitzgerald said. It is still performing urgent and emergency surgeries, as well as radiology for those procedures, but with the elective surgeries eliminated, cash flow has greatly decreased.
“We’re trying to do the very best for our community, we’re trying to maintain our workforce, but at the same time we’re drawing down on our cash reserves,” he said.
The federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief act includes $100 billion allocated for emergency relief to hospitals. Fitzgerald said he doesn’t know how much CCH will receive or when, but “it will in no way make up for the amount of money we’re losing right now.”
Fitzgerald said there are many hospitals around the country that are facing closure, including three or four hospitals in Wyoming that are “very, very close” to closing their doors. CCH is not one of them, he added.
Without help from the federal government, a lot of hospitals would have to close their doors by the end of summer, he said.
It’s a very serious financial situation, he added, and one “that’s going to be difficult for us to get through, but we will get through it.”
