A 30-year-old Gillette man was arrested on suspicion of eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol and a number of other charges after leading deputies on a short but dangerous chase Saturday night.
Dillon Fuller was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon and did not have improper registration. A deputy who was patrolling Mecent Avenue saw this and tried to pull him over at 10:52 p.m., said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Fuller did not stop, turning onto Southern Drive, then onto Magnuson Boulevard, and the pursuit began.
He turned onto Raymond Street then Swanson Road before getting back onto Southern Drive. Other deputies joined the chase, Reynolds said. Fuller was driving about 90 mph on Southern Drive, then turned right onto Enzi Drive. He drove through the Gillette College parking lot at a high speed then through a field.
He stopped at a home on Dogwood Avenue and went inside. Deputies followed him into the home. A deputy outside the house saw Fuller come out through a basement door and hide under a camper.
Fuller did not comply with deputies’ orders to come out from under the camper and he had to be dragged out, Reynolds said. Less than 15 minutes had passed between the start of the chase and Fuller's arrest.
Fuller had slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. He was arrested for felony DUI, eluding, interference, reckless driving, driving under suspension and improper registration.
