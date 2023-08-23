School Admin Tour
Buy Now

Water damage is visible Tuesday, June 6 inside the parts and supplies room at the Campbell County School District bus barn in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

School board trustees deemed Campbell County High School and the Bus Barn "inadequate," saying the condition at each building hampers the ability to provide services in line with state guidelines. Their Tuesday night vote triggers the third way school districts can try to receive state money to repair facilities through the completion of a potential remedy study.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.