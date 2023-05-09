A man who was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder for swinging a knife multiple times at his daughter’s boyfriend last summer has been sentenced to jail and probation on a reduced charge.
The charge was reduced to aggravated assault and battery per a plea deal with prosecutors that recommended up to 10 years in prison for his guilty plea.
At Umar Farooq’s sentencing hearing April 25, District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a suspended six- to eight-year sentence and a 365-day split-sentence to serve in jail, according to court documents.
Upon release, Farooq, 48, will enter three years of supervised probation.
He was also fined $10,000 and had half of it suspended.
Farooq’s wife told police at the time of the incident that he allegedly was angry that his daughter had planned to move in with her boyfriend, a registered sex offender, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The 24-year-old boyfriend, Ian Brokenleg, was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced in January 2021.
Police became involved in the incident at about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 26 when Brokenleg arrived at the police department with blood on his hands and clothes, claiming that his girlfriend’s father tried stabbing him.
He had a two-inch cut on the palm of his left hand that was fresh and actively bleeding, according to court documents.
Brokenleg said he had been dating Farooq’s daughter for about two months. She apparently had planned to move in with him Thursday, the day her father allegedly stabbed him.
Neither of her parents approved of the relationship, and the woman described her parents to Brokenleg that day as “acting crazy,” according to court documents.
Prior to allegedly stabbing his daughter’s boyfriend, Farooq went to Brokenleg’s workplace and caused a scene, screaming at him and leading to law enforcement arriving to give Farooq a trespass notice, according to court documents.
After that incident, at about 4:30 p.m. at the Arrowhead Motel, the 24-year-old man was outside of his apartment when Farooq sped into the parking lot in a gray 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Farooq allegedly stopped the car about one foot away from Brokenleg, stepped out and began screaming at him about the relationship with his daughter.
Farooq told a witness, speaking of Brokenleg, that “he stole my daughter,” according to court documents.
Brokenleg told Farooq that his daughter was a grown woman and could make her own decisions, at which point Farooq pulled a large, fixed blade knife from his po≠≠cket. Farooq then allegedly tried stabbing the man in his torso and chest, according to court documents.
Brokenleg blocked the knife with his hand, causing the palm wound.
Farooq allegedly swung the knife at him two more times. Brokenleg avoided being hit and ran away, falling into a parked truck and leaving smeared blood on its side in the process.
Farooq returned to his Jeep and sped down Third Street as Brokenleg ran to the police department.
Officers found Farooq’s Jeep parked outside of the Quality Inn, at about 6 p.m. They stopped Farooq when they saw him leave the hotel and enter the Jeep.
Farooq’s wife ran from the hotel and said that what he did was wrong, but that he was upset because their daughter was with a sex offender.
Officers arrested Farooq and small blood droplets were seen on the right arm of his shirt at the jail, according to court documents.
Brokenleg was accused of having sex with a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 when he was 17 years or older, according to court documents.
In January 2021, he was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and recommended for the Youthful Offender Program, also known as boot camp.
The 180-day program for first-time offenders younger than 25 is an alternative to long-term incarceration and gives those who successfully graduate an opportunity for a reduced sentence.
