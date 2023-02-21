Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
This spring, the Gillette Police Department will be launching a traffic unit with the goal of reducing crashes.
By late April or early May, the unit, which is made of three officers, will be out in some of the community’s more crash-heavy intersections, with the hopes that if people see an officer, they’ll think twice before driving through an intersection while the light is red.
