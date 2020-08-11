Campbell County Public Library will host film actor Duffy Hudson as part of “One Book Wyoming” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hudson will portray author Ernest Hemingway during a one-hour presentation and read several short stories from “In Our Time.” Hudge has performed throughout Wyoming doing one-man shows that have included performances about Houdini, Edgar Allan Poe and Albert Einstein.
