Brandy Olson, 13, left, of Douglas, tosses a Winnie the Pooh toy to her sister, Adyline Hatcher, 4, as temperatures near 50 degrees Tuesday at Dalbey Memorial Park in Gillette. Another day of warm weather is forecast Wednesday, to be followed by a cold front that could bring low temperatures into the teens.

 Ed Glazar

All good things must come to an end, including the warm weather Gillette’s been having the past few days.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to drop, with a cold front moving in from Canada and Montana.

