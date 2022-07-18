Linda Kay McCawley and her husband, Tom, keep the displays stocked at Linda Kays Caramels Kitchen booth Sunday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center in Gillette. The couple are among several vendors to open up shop at the trade show for the week during the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Before any of the 1,700 or so rodeo contestants took the arena Sunday night, the National High School Finals Rodeo Trade Show was already in full-swing.
Droves of foot traffic zigged and zagged through the many rows of vendors inside the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. Turquoise, knives, leather handbags, seemingly every color of rope imaginable and denim, lots of denim, were just some of the items on display Sunday afternoon, hours before the first rodeo performance of the week began that night.
