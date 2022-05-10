AVA Arts Center will receive a $10,000 check from Spectrum and Ovation TV through the 2021-2022 Stand for the Arts Award. Mayor Eric Hanson will join Spectrum to present the check at 6 p.m. Thursday at AVA.
The free reception also will include the artist’s reception for Daniel Florin Tomiaga Lerwick of South Dakota whose art is now on display.
