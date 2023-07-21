School officials continue to push back on a facility condition list that dropped the priority ranking of Campbell County High School from about 30th to nearly obsolete.
Even though the school’s facility score in the recent list makes it currently ineligible to receive state money for design work or construction plans, a letter sent by local officials asks that an exception be made due to the condition of the more than 50-year-old building.
The letter to the State Construction Department and Wyoming School Facilities Commission outlines the state of the sanitary sewer at the school, cost discrepancies and a request that the commission include CCHS in its budget recommendation that’s due to a legislative committee by Sept. 1.
The letter was put together by Superintendent Alex Ayers and Dave Bartlett who recently stepped into his new role as associate superintendent for instructional support. Along with the commission and department members, the letter was shared with the Governor’s Office, state department of education officers and local legislators.
“The letter’s kind of two-fold,” Bartlett said in a dinner meeting with school board trustees Wednesday. “One is it kind of brings them up to speed on the sanitary sewer but also shares there are concerns regarding the Bureau Veritas assessment that was done this past spring and the lack of depth that it puts into reviewing the systems.”
Sewer issues caused bathrooms in the school to be shut down 15-18 times last school year, ranging in severity from one bathroom being shut down to entire floors losing bathroom access. Elevators are outdated and often don’t work, fire sprinklers are nonexistent in some areas and a bathroom on the second floor is the only one in the building that was built to be wheelchair accessible.
Five years ago, the district completed an in-depth study of CCHS that reviewed the entire building and took more than three months to finish. In comparison, officials said Bureau Veritas employees, in charge of completing the updated facility condition list, were at the school for about six hours in March.
At a Select Committee on School Facilities meeting in June, Ayers said that Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, asked local officials to calculate their own facility score for CCHS.
Ayers and Bartlett used the 2018 study and a most cost-effective remedy study completed in 2020, which the state facilities commission accepted, to reach a score of 0.51 at the lowest. The facility’s condition score on the current list is 0.1 and ranks below more than 150 other schools.
With a score of 0.51, CCHS would rank No. 3 in priority.
The higher score includes upgrades to about 100,000 square feet of roofing, HVAC systems, elevators and fire sprinklers.
“We really feel there’s a sense of urgency here,” Bartlett said. “What the (Bureau Veritas) study kind of glosses over is we did have system failures that could be catastrophic and then we’re looking at really impacting student learning.”
Bartlett said the district is trying to figure out a short-term fix for the plumbing with Clearwater Contracting. The hope is to have temporary plumbing repairs completed before kids return to school in the fall.
In the next few weeks, the district will spend more than $200,000 to provide those repairs, which is another discrepancy with the Veritas’ report. That report gave an estimate of about $70,000 the district would need for immediate, short-term and near-term plumbing repairs in the next five years.
Ayers said the district’s argument for the budget exception is based on the most cost-effective remedy study that the commission accepted in 2020 being the “best available data,” rather than the new report that he believes is insufficient.
“If the commission agrees with our argument they could make an exception and move us to the top,” Ayers said. “Especially using that 0.51 number that is our estimate for our score.”
The commission was slated to meet in July but canceled its meeting to “allow ample time for the Commission to receive and consider any suggestions regarding the Rules prior to initiating the regular rulemaking process,” a state construction department press release said. The rules relate to emergency rules that eliminated the consolidation schedule, the previous facility priority ranking system, in legislative session.
It’s now up in the air whether Campbell County School District will be on the agenda at an August meeting, Ayers said. But since the August meeting is likely the last commission meeting before members recommend a budget, it’s essentially CCHS’ last chance at the possibility of state funding in the next budget cycle.
