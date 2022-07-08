The Campbell County Public Library will host a “Shark Week” for teenagers all day, every day July 11-15.
The week will include different shark-themed activities in the Teen Room. There also will be puppet show for children 6 years and older at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 13, featuring ventriloquist Meghan Casey.
