Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis issued an emergency order Wednesday advising all District and Circuit courts to suspend in-person proceedings, except in certain specified circumstances where required by law and the U.S. Constitution.
The order encourages judges to use video conference or teleconference to conduct hearings if possible, and recommends all civil trials be rescheduled. In addition, the courts should make reasonable attempts to reschedule all criminal trials, “subject to the requirement that defendants be provided speedy trials as required by law,” the order reads.
The 6th Judicial District, which includes Campbell County, issued an order Wednesday temporarily restricting public access to local courtrooms because of public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The court will continue to hold hearings but won’t allow spectators.
“The Court concludes that the current global pandemic constitutes extraordinary circumstances that justify excluding all persons, other than participants and their attorneys, from all further hearings,” the district judges wrote.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Donald Trump have recommended all people avoid groups of 10 or more, and Gov. Mark Gordon also recommended Wednesday to limit social gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 people.
“The District Court cannot meet this best practice by allowing spectators to attend hearings while the pandemic conditions continue,” the order reads.
The CDC also has recommend people remain at least 6 feet away from each other. The District Court doesn’t have the available security personnel to enforce the 6-foot rule during hearings, and “although the courtrooms may be able to accommodate some spectators, they cannot accommodate all those who wish to attend any given hearing.”
The court also can’t ensure that those who are considered high-risk will not intermingle with those who are exhibiting symptoms, and it does not have the manpower to screen people for symptoms before they come in.
Witnesses may enter to testify when they are called, but they must leave the courtroom once their testimony is finished.
Anyone who’s scheduled to appear at a hearing is ordered to call the court ahead of time if they have flu-like symptoms, have a fever or are coughing or sneezing. The court may order them to appear by telephone or videoconference.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.