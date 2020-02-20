Master Gardener Sandi Aberle will present “Getting Started for Your 2020 Garden” at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Campbell County Public Library.
Aberle will show you how to plan out your garden on grid paper for proper plant and seed spacing (measure your garden and bring the dimensions to class). She’ll also discuss when and how to start seeds inside, what soils to use and how to plant different seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.