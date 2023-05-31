 Skip to main content
TBHS students donate playhouses to local organizations

A crew from Melgaard Construction moves a playhouse built by Thunder Basin High School students into place Thursday on the playground outside of the Boys & Girls Club in Gillette. TBHS students began the project about 7 months ago in a construction class.

The green and blue playhouses sat strapped to a flatbed trailer Thursday morning outside of Thunder Basin High School. Slowly, the truck and driver tasked with delivering them to their new home exited the parking lot, careful not to disturb the prized merchandise.

Kathy Garland, left, and Devin Candy watch as a crew from Melgaard Construction moves a playhouse built by Thunder Basin High School students into place Thursday on the playground outside of the Boys & Girls Club in Gillette. Candy is a club employee and Garland is a board member whose husband owns Melgaard. TBHS students began the project about 7 months ago in a construction class.
ABOVE | A pair of playhouses built by Thunder Basin High School students ready to be transported Thursday to the Boys & Girls Club in Gillette.
A crew from Melgaard Construction straps a playhouse built by Thunder Basin High School students onto a lift Thursday outside of the Boys & Girls Club in Gillette.
A crew from Melgaard Construction straps a playhouse built by Thunder Basin High School students onto a lift Thursday outside of the Boys & Girls Club in Gillette.

