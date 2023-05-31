TBHS students donate playhouses to local organizations

The green and blue playhouses sat strapped to a flatbed trailer Thursday morning outside of Thunder Basin High School. Slowly, the truck and driver tasked with delivering them to their new home exited the parking lot, careful not to disturb the prized merchandise.
The houses were moving on to only the second home they’d ever experience, after being built from the ground up in the high school’s shop.
Scott Brastrup and the remaining students in his early morning construction and fabrication class stood watching them go.
“There it is,” Brastrup said. “Let the tears roll a little bit.”
“Happy tears,” Sheldon Sundstrum said.
“Relieved,” Preston Hedlund added.
“A little sad,” Brendyn Avery piped in.
The emotions were something that could only be experienced by putting together a months-long project, only to see it drive away after 15 minutes of loading.
“Well, that’s a whole school year of work,” Scarlette Galusha said.
The six students who said farewell to the playhouses Thursday were a portion of the about 20-person crew that had a hand in putting the project together. The much smaller send off was due to many seniors graduating the weekend before. And although bittersweet at the end, the students were happy with where their hard work would end up.
The builds that took more than 120 calculated hours of work per student in the class were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County and the Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity. While the boys and girls club plans on keeping the playhouse at the organization for the kids, habitat for humanity will sell raffle tickets for the playhouse to raise money for future projects.
From the ground up
The students began the project about seven months ago after brainstorming what to create in this year’s class. Brastrup said that at first, the idea of a house was tossed around but given working conditions and cost, the students had to pivot.
“They kept bringing up a house, what about a house, but we didn’t have the money or the land to do that,” Brastrup said. “Then they thought, what about a little playhouse, and they really liked the idea.”
Students were assigned into four different crews that each had a foreman. Each crew then had a different duty and the foreman was tasked with keeping everyone on track.
The foremen also got to experience the difficulties one deals with when working with construction crews.
“I wanted to do the work for them but I couldn’t,” Seth Yates said. “So I helped them the best I could without me doing the work. I kind of had to sit back and when they needed me, I’d help.”
Hedlund who stepped in as foreman at times, said the feeling of sitting back and wanting to do the work is harder than he thought it would be.
“Sometimes it’s easier to just do the work,” he said.
That work included making sure all the boards were cut at the right dimensions, walls were built, tresses were enforced and the roofing was completed with well-aligned shingles. Trim, banisters and windows were added to enhance the cozy atmosphere of the children’s playhouses.
Near the end of the class, gallons of paint were put on to differentiate between the powder blue and forest green homes.
“Painting was tough,” Galusha said. “Yes, it was easy (in comparison to the technical work) but it took me five hours one day and four hours the next day.”
Avery took her opinion into account but thought another aspect was more difficult.
“I’m sorry Scarlett but I think you’re wrong,” he said. “I think trying to fix mistakes was the hardest.”
Mistakes ranged from inadequately cut boards to paint in the wrong places, but they were all the reality of construction. On a daily basis, workers are expected to work to the best of their ability and then fix mistakes when they arise. And that’s exactly what the students did.
For Yates, the class also gave him more hands-on experience in a field he hopes to continue in. The junior said his stepfather owns a construction business and it’s his hope to learn about how to expand it and make sure it’s moving forward.
The playhouses weren’t the most in-depth project he’d ever worked on but it was the most hands-on experience he’d had in school. He credited the instructors he had in the woods and construction classes for letting students take on harder projects that prepare them for real-world work.
“I learned a lot of new stuff,” he said. “All these CTE classes are hands-on. A lot of people think these classes, you go in and you don’t learn anything, but you could learn a lot that a lot of people don’t know in these classes.”
Throughout the course of the year, students locked in on how to read tape measures quickly and accurately, how to manage if not overcome a fear of scaffolding and even earned their Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certifications. Those certifications allow them to go straight into construction work, if that’s their passion.
Along with all of the added experience, the group also was thankful their work would be put to good use rather than destroyed.
Brenda Kirk, executive director of habitat, said her hope is that the organization can do something of an annual playhouse raffle.
“We think what they did was tremendous and that the playhouse looks beautiful,” she said. “We can’t wait for everyone to be able to see them and maybe buy a raffle ticket to take it home with them.”
Brittney Locken, incoming executive director of the boys and girls club, said the playhouse is now in position on the playground for club members.
“It could be a location for imaginative play for the kids,” Locken said. “Really, it’s the members decision of what to do with the playhouse whether it’s for equipment or if they’d like a little kitchen in there. They’ll be able to decide what it’s for.”
The staff was impressed with the well-put-together project and are excited for the house’s next journey.
When students met with staff from both organizations, it affirmed the fact that they now have skills they can use throughout their lives, but also that those burgeoning talents will already impact the children and families getting to experience their donation for years to come.
