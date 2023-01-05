Chris Gakwa stands outside of a courtroom waiting for for a pre-trial conference in Nathan Hightman’s case at the Campbell County Courthouse in Gillette. The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée, Irene Gakwa, is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County.
Stacy Koester peers through a courtroom window as she waits for the start of a pre-trial conference in Nathan J. Hightman’s case Wednesday at the Campbell County Courthouse in Gillette. Hightman is accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée, Irene Gakwa, is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County.
The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County.
Nathan J. Hightman, 39, appeared in the Campbell County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon for his pre-trial conference on five felony charges, including two counts of theft, two counts of crimes against intellectual property and unlawful use of a credit card.
