A 27-year-old Gillette man was arrested on suspicious of strangulation of a household member on Monday morning.
Gillette police officers were called to do a welfare check on Curtis Scholten on Mercantile Drive when they learned he allegedly choked his 27-year-old girlfriend after they got involved in a verbal argument.
