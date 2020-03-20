The first case of COVID-19 in Campbell County has been confirmed as an adult woman who has not been hospitalized.
Both Campbell County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health are reporting the Campbell County case of novel coronavirus Friday afternoon as the state's 20th overall.
The state is working closely with Public Health to monitor and asses the affected patient.
At this time, Public Health is unaware of anyone who has been hospitalized or any additional confirmed cases.
The WDH said the confirmation came through testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is made available.
