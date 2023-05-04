The Gillette College Tech Center was filled Saturday with a group of go-getters.
Stretches of paper laid on the floor, filling up with thick black lines or colored mats that directed the robots atop them where to go. Sounds rang out from Specdrums and micro:bits flashed back the codes students put together mere minutes before. Rovers made their way carefully through an obstacle course made up of cones, led by the young commanders standing with a remote at the starting line.
Throughout the room, instructors took charge of the rising sixth through eighth graders, directing them when anything became too complicated, or increasing the difficulty level if the activity became too simple.
With the sun shining in and warmth seeping in through the windows, it was a day filled with discovery and inquiry. The STEM for a Day program put on by Area 59 showed students what they could expect from the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers Program that begins in June.
Students can now register for the free four-week summer camp that runs from June 26 through July 21 at Gillette College. It's the third year the college has partnered with Verizon to bring the program to campus.
What to expect
The camp is open to any rising students in grades 6-8. The camp is inclusive of all genders and has the main focus of exposing youth to all kinds of technology with a hands-on experience.
The camp meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the four weeks it’s in session.
Ellen Peterson, Area 59 director, said the camp brought out more than 130 students on the first day last year. And the best part is, not only is the camp free, but no one needs any previous experience before diving into the new tech.
“It’s completely hands-on and interactive,” she said of the program. Peterson added that at the one-day camp Saturday, not all of the camp technology was brought out but was complemented by some popular Area 59 robotics.
Bentli Wilson was guiding the Indi bot through a maze. Indi picks up on colors used, which guide her left, right, or at slants. It also has a unique setting Bentli planned on using at the end of the maze.
“Oh wow, that’s a victory spin,” Bentli said, after trying out a new color pad.
Across the floor, Ozobots were roaming around lines that were straight, swirling, or even pizza-shaped. The students at the mats placed tiny green, blue or red colored circles in codes to give the bot a super boost or cause them to slow down. They could also create unattached pathways the bot would figure out on its own, simply because of the codes set out for them.
Rounding out the stations, Luana Da Costa stood, patiently reinforcing her Edison robot with Legos before it would be taken for a spin in a sumo wrestling competition against her peers. And all of that happened in 20 minutes.
The action-packed day continued with virtual reality cubes and 3-D pens but not before Peterson took a tally on who was planning on signing up for the summer.
“Who’s having fun?” she asked as she rallied the troops. “What do you think? Are you going to come back?”
If an enthusiastic nodding of heads and a rush of raised hands are to be believed, nearly all of the 30 gathered were set to join in the fray come June.
Anyone who’d like to register can do so at area-59.com or call 681-6135 with questions.
