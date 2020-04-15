Campbell County’s coronavirus count is up to 13. Campbell County Public Health was notified of two additional lab-confirmed cases late Tuesday morning.
Also, a Laramie County man has died, becoming the second COVID-19-related death in Wyoming and the second in as many days.
The two new Campbell County cases are a man and a woman, both of whom are in their 40s. They are quarantined at home and had contact with a positive case, Public Health reports.
Contact tracing — which is important for identifying people who have had contact with the confirmed cases — is ongoing. The two new cases bring Campbell County’s cumulative positive case count to 13, with five cases active and eight recovered. None of them has been hospitalized.
Public Health also is monitoring 24 households with someone who has been identified as a possible positive, and 166 homes have been released from monitoring.
To date, the Wyoming Public Health Lab has processed 290 tests from Campbell County.
In addition to lab-confirmed cases, Campbell County has four probable cases. A probable case is defined as someone who has been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case and has displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days. Due to limited testing materials, a cases may not be tested; however, they are given isolation orders.
Public Health Director Jane Glaser said while Campbell County is fortunate to only have 13 confirmed cases, she anticipates that number will continue to grow.
“We need everyone to continue diligently practicing social distancing,” she said in a press release. “If the community lets its guard down too soon, we would likely see a spike in confirmed cases.”
The reason the response to the coronavirus has been different from other diseases is that it’s new and humans don’t have immunity to it, said Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, public health officer for the county.
“We recognize it’s a tough situation that has negatively impacted our local and national economies. Right now, as a country and a community, we are delicately balancing the health of the public and the health of the economy,” Glaser said. “Timing on easing restrictions is a real concern. If we try to return to normal too soon, we risk a resurgence of the coronavirus.
“We need to be thoughtful and measured in easing mitigation strategies because if we get it wrong, the consequences on public health and the economy could be far worse.”
State count
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting 287 cases in the state so far during the pandemic.
In a coronavirus update issued Wednesday morning, the WDH also reports 105 probable cases, which represent people with symptoms who have had contact with a confirmed case but who have not yet tested positive.
As the state continues to operate with a shortage of materials to complete the COVID-19 test, more commercial labs are reporting their results to the state and are closing in on the total tests completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
To date, the state lab has completed 3,198 tests for the virus while 3,130 have been reported by commercial labs, according to the WDH. One test was completed for the state by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 287 confirmed cases, 164 have recovered.
Campbell County’s ratio of COVID-19 infection is 28.1 cases per 100,000 people. The state’s highest ratio is in Teton County, where the equivalent of 242.9 of every 100,000 people have it.
At 64 confirmed cases, Laramie County has the most in the state, along with 26 probable cases. Teton County has 58 (28), Fremont 42 (8) and Natrona 34 (10). Rounding out the counties with double-digit COVID-19 cases are Sheridan County with 12 (4), Johnson County at 11 (3) and Sweetwater County at 10 (4).
Overall, 21 of Wyoming’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
