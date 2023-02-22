Shoppers battle winter slop, high winds and freezing tempuratures as they cross the parking lot Tuesday at Albertsons in Gillette. The snow, falling since Monday, combined with below zero temperatures and dangerously cold windchill values into Wednesday morning.
A shopper walks gingerly across an icy parking lot Tuesday at Albertsons in Gillette. The snow, falling since Monday, combined with below zero temperatures and edangerously cold windchill values into Wednesday morning.
Shoppers battle winter slop, high winds and freezing tempuratures as they cross the parking lot Tuesday at Albertsons in Gillette. The snow, falling since Monday, combined with below zero temperatures and dangerously cold windchill values into Wednesday morning.
A shopper walks gingerly across an icy parking lot Tuesday at Albertsons in Gillette. The snow, falling since Monday, combined with below zero temperatures and edangerously cold windchill values into Wednesday morning.
The city of Gillette has called a Level 2 Snow Emergency into effect as Campbell County remains under a winter storm warning through Thursday morning.
The city advises against non-emergency travel and city facilities will be closed during the level two emergency, according to a city press release. Campbell County government facilities will be closed Wednesday as well, including the courthouse, Gillette and Wright rec centers and libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.