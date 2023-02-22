The city of Gillette has called a Level 2 Snow Emergency into effect as Campbell County remains under a winter storm warning through Thursday morning.

The city advises against non-emergency travel and city facilities will be closed during the level two emergency, according to a city press release. Campbell County government facilities will be closed Wednesday as well, including the courthouse, Gillette and Wright rec centers and libraries.

