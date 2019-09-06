The two finalists for the commissioners administrative director position said they are impressed with Campbell County and ready to face the challenges that come with the job should they be selected.
Elke Doom and Jim Chandler met with the community during a public meet and greet Thursday night. It was the end of a full day of tours, meetings and interviews for the candidates.
Doom most recently served as the city manager for Valdez, Alaska, and Chandler most recently served as the town manager/treasurer for Hampden, Maine. Both have at least 25 years of experience working in local government.
Doom said she was “extremely impressed” with Campbell County. She did some research on the area, and the news that she read was “pretty disheartening,” about the recent Blackjewel LLC lockouts and unpaid taxes.
But when she toured the community, Doom said she found that “this is a very thriving county.”
Chandler said he was impressed by the quality and professionalism of the county staff.
“There’s a little bit of stress associated with applying for a job and interviewing for one. They made that process a lot easier,” he said.
There were a number of things that stood out to Chandler, including the schools, various athletic facilities and especially the Campbell County Recreation Center.
“I was pleased to see that they’re spending tax dollars to build facilities to provide those kinds of uses, for the youth, especially,” he said.
“The recreational opportunities are amazing here,” Doom said. “The quality of life is really incredible.”
Both finalists said they look forward to taking on the challenge of the job if given the opportunity.
Doom said she’s lived in a number of states and communities that had a strong reliance on one industry, including Detroit and West Virginia.
“I really thrive in a challenging environment,” she said. “My entire career has been working in challenging environments.”
“There’s an unknown future out there for all of us,” Chandler said. “You can create your own future if you’re working carefully.”
Commission Chairman Rusty Bell said he expects a decision to be made sometime next week.
While the commissioners will make the final decision, they’re getting a lot of feedback from other people. The finalists went through panel interviews with senior county staff, elected officials and the search committee, as well as the commissioners.
Former administrative director Robert Palmer retired July 2, just after the start of the current fiscal year. Most years, this time “can be a little lighter,” Bell said, but not this year with the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines abruptly closing July 1.
But people stepped up, Bell said, including senior administrative assistant Sandra Beeman, deputy county attorney Carol Seeger and public information coordinator Ivy Castleberry. County Public Works Director Kevin King also has been filling the role of interim administrative director.
King said he’s learned a lot and gained a new perspective on county management, but he’s ready for things to go back to normal.
“Everything always looks different from the outside looking in,” he said. “Until you’re on the inside and put those shoes on, you don’t really appreciate it.”
Palmer worked for the county for more than 20 years.
“We were very fortunate to keep somebody for so long,” Bell said, adding that he hopes to replace Palmer with someone else who’s in it for the long haul.
“That’s what we’re hoping for,” he said. “We get someone here and they fall in love with our community and want to just stay here, and they’re going to be really good at what they do.”
But the reality is many people in these positions move around every few years, something Bell didn’t realize until he saw the resumes of the 28 applicants.
“The way these positions are, they’re high stress, long hours,” he said, adding that the new administrative director will be a “different person than (Palmer), and we have to accept that.”
King said it only took him two days as the interim administrative director to be amazed at how much Palmer did.
“I knew he was busy, but when you see everything that flows through that office, it was staggering,” King said. “For him to be able to do that in the classy way he did for so long and make it look so easy, it’s pretty amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.