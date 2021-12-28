The Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently announced that the first of its new Campbell County community visitor maps has been placed at the Third Street Plaza restrooms in downtown Gillette.
The map features points of interest in Gillette, and more maps are planned for the Energy Capital Sports Complex and the town of Wright Visitor Center.
