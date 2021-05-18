The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the association’s Young Producers Assembly are hosting “Business Leadership on Your Ranch” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ramada Plaza in Gillette.
The goal of the event is to provide the necessary tools for experienced and younger generations in the agriculture industry to impact positive change, whether it relates to their own operations, local or regional issues or national policies.
