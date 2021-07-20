The Campbell County Commission unanimously approved an agreement between Campbell County Health and Colorado-based UCHealth, clearing the last hurdle to an affiliation agreement between the health care systems.
The official start date of the affiliation will be Sept. 1, according to a CCH press release.
Tuesday's vote came just more than a month after commissioners shot down the affiliation on a 3-to-2 vote in early June. Since then, commissioners, CCH administrators and board trustees have been in communication clarifying the lingering concerns from commissioners and the public.
Before Tuesday's vote, CCH board chairman Adrian Gerrits addressed the commissioners, reiterating his confidence in the affiliation while crediting the strength of the contract in addressing and clarifying many of the initial concerns with the agreement.
He said the contract now “addresses everything that we need to do what’s in the best interest of our community, which is why all of us are here, to make sure our community is set with the best path moving forward.”
Look online Wednesday for more information on the approved affiliation agreement and in the weekend print edition of the News Record for more on where CCH and UCHealth go from here.
