Kayman Tamez, 14, digs through the dirt as his sister Taylah Tamez, 12, digs the shovel into the dirt to check another spot as they search for buried treasures with metal detectors at Dalbey Memorial Park on Monday.
If anyone knows what's buried underground in popular Gillette parks, it's the Tamez family.
On Monday the family walked through the grass at Dalbey Memorial Park swinging their metal detectors back and forth like pendulums, ears listening for the beep that would signify the potential for buried treasure.
