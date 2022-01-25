 Skip to main content
Gillette students take on robots in annual Robotics competition

The Gillette High School Robotics team hosted a robotics tournament on Saturday at Thunder Basin High School.

In total, 15 teams made up of seven teams from South Dakota and eight teams from Gillette competed in the tournament.

Robotics competition
Campbell County High School senior Jacob Decker controls “CHOWDA,” a robot he designed and programmed with help from his team, during a robotics competition on Saturday at Thunder Basin High School. Decker and his team are excited to go to the state competition in Gillette in March and hope to qualify for the national competition. Decker and his team won this match 176-40.
Robotics competition
Melany Estrada, right, helps set up a robotics course in between competitions on Saturday at Thunder Basin High School.

