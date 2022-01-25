Gillette students take on robots in annual Robotics competition

Campbell County High School senior Jacob Decker controls “CHOWDA,” a robot he designed and programmed with help from his team, during a robotics competition on Saturday at Thunder Basin High School. Decker and his team are excited to go to the state competition in Gillette in March and hope to qualify for the national competition. Decker and his team won this match 176-40.
