A move to only open up to the public during the first and third Saturday of the month amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused some Campbell County residents to wait upwards of 45 minutes to dispose of their garbage at the North Landfill Saturday.
Justin Veyma uses a CAT 826K Compactor to condense residential garbage at the North Landfill Saturday. Environmental Services Manager Matt Olsen said the compactor will extend the life of the landfill and save them money in the long run.
A move to only open up to the public during the first and third Saturday of the month amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused some Campbell County residents to wait upwards of 45 minutes to dispose of their garbage at the North Landfill Saturday.
Justin Veyma uses a CAT 826K Compactor to condense residential garbage at the North Landfill Saturday. Environmental Services Manager Matt Olsen said the compactor will extend the life of the landfill and save them money in the long run.
Some of the people who wanted to dump things in the landfill had to wait at least 30 minutes Saturday when the facility opened for one of its two free dump days a month.
In response to meet coronavirus social distancing requirements, Campbell County commissioners closed the North Landfill last month to daily dumping by anyone but commercial haulers. But then it decided to have free public dump days back to the first and third Saturday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.