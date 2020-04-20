Some of the people who wanted to dump things in the landfill had to wait at least 30 minutes Saturday when the facility opened for one of its two free dump days a month.

In response to meet coronavirus social distancing requirements, Campbell County commissioners closed the North Landfill last month to daily dumping by anyone but commercial haulers. But then it decided to have free public  dump days back to the first and third Saturday of the month.

