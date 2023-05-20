The Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic on Highway 50 held its grand opening last weekend, opening its doors to community members interested in exploring the new facility and learning more about its future plans in Gillette and beyond.
Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of the cryptocurrency Ethereum and founder of Cardano, started the clinic with his father, Dr. Mark Hoskinson, and brother, Dr. William Hoskinson.
The clinic is a primary care facility with ambitions of adding a larger facility to expand service offerings and further develop a branch dedicated to medical research, in particular, anti-aging medicine.
Charles talks about the opening of the clinic, its future growth in Gillette and where it fits into his plans of building a new nationwide model of health care.
This interview has been edited and condensed for brevity and clarity.
Q: With the clinic now open, how does it compare to the vision you first had?
Charles Hoskinson: Well, this is just the beginning. We intend on building at least another 20,000 square feet of functional, usable space. Right now we have primary care and procedure capabilities. Over the next six months to 12 months, the goal is to get hyperbarics in here, a compound pharmacy. We’re also going to have the first AI-enhanced medicine in here.
We’re building a supercomputer with Siemens and we’re going to have two petabytes of storage on-site alongside tons of processing capability. What it’s going to do is use AI to upscale the images that we take.
This is the first clinic in the state of Wyoming with a transcranial magnetic stimulation device, it’s used for depression, anxiety disorders. We will keep adding as we go about. Hopefully we’re able to acquire more land around here and we can keep building on the site. If not, we’ll have an alternate site, we own 44 acres near (the Gurley Overpass).
We had to grow with the town to basically figure out how to get it done. But it’s also bringing a lot of cool innovations.
Q: There will also be a research arm to this facility. Is that being developed with phase two or separately?
Hoskinson: We’re already doing clinical research here, we’re partnered with the Buck Institute (for Research on Aging), and we’re doing drug research with them. We also have a lifestyle center that we’re constructing. And so there we can actually do a lot of lifestyle studies like sleep, diet, nutrition, exercise.
The more complicated clinical trials would be related to anti-aging, longevity and regenerative medicine. There, you start talking about modalities like stem cells, exosomes, and we don’t have the capabilities quite yet on-site to do that. Right now, we’re trying to finish off the primary care and supportive care services. Because once you have that in place, then you’ll have the capabilities to do very detailed clinical trials.
You would never do this in a normal clinical trial, because the cost of doing it would be in the 10s of millions of dollars. But for us, because we own all the equipment, we have all the facilities, it’s substantially lower. So if you could do a clinical trial with a lot more data, that means that when things go wrong or right, you now have a lot more insight into why they go wrong or right.
I’d say this year and next year is really about polishing and refining the clinic to a point where it’s a center of excellence for primary care, get our patient population up to 10,000, 15,000 people, which will be most of the primary care demand of the town.
At that point, we can start really focusing on product development research. And so additional facilities will be constructed … It’s a long term commitment. And it’s a multi-year commitment. You can only do so much every year.
Q: One struggle heard from the hospital is recruiting doctors. It’s getting them to Gillette and sometimes, getting them to stay.
Hoskinson: That’s never been a big issue for us. I mean, if you’re a hospital with their reputation, I can imagine it’s difficult to recruit physicians. But you know, this is an exciting place to work, because we’re talking about basically the future of medicine.
The first AI upscaling supercomputer that Siemens has built in the United States, that will be based here. We’re talking about using drones to deliver medicine from our pharmacy. People want to work in a place that’s very creative, that has a great culture, and also is on the forefront of the practice.
They have their own issues, but we don’t suffer from those issues. We just compete in different areas and I’ve never really understood — there’s been some historic friction from time to time — I’ve never really understood why that’s the case, because we’re in a different area of medicine. We’re more of a global focus, a national focus. Our hope is to improve the state of primary care, the state of mental health, the state of lifestyle health and then ultimately to do great medical research for products that are going to be sold around the world.
I don’t see how that is like a new community hospital or something like that. It’s a very different field of medicine.
Q: On that point, given some of the clinic’s specialties, potentially adding surgeons and expanding in ways that could blur lines with what the hospital does — how is this not a hospital?
Hoskinson: Well, there’s a legal designation for what is the hospital and also there’s inpatient, right? And there’s an ER.
Q: Let’s say apart from inpatient and legal definitions.
Hoskinson: Right. The other thing is mentioning, you bring surgeons, so why would we do that? We do that because we’re studying regenerative medicine. We would have things like surgical robots and stem-cell-assisted therapies, we would be doing things like day procedures in orthopedics, we would be looking at using hyperbaric to accelerate wound healing, these types of things, and writing papers about that.
You don’t want to compete, what you want to do are new and interesting things. And these new and interesting things have a global concern. So the point here is product development.
The hope is to franchise the model and be able to bring this in both policy as well as more of these clinics around the United States. … Then also, how do you build some great drugs and new therapies and cares that actually solve problems as opposed to just treat them?
One of the single biggest issues with medicine is they don’t really care about curing you for anything. The whole health care industry is deeply ill, it’s sick. … My goal is to create a medical system where not only is care cheaper and more equitable, meaning that you can take care of the poor as well as the rich, but also a system where it’s curative.
Our goal is to develop things in that direction … and then build a national model that we can take to every small town in America and massively improve the health care.
The other thing is, our goal is to start talking about the next generation of medicine. In terms of primary care, AI is coming. And there’s all these great magical enhancements that are coming with it. And those enhancements are going to fundamentally change the day-to-day experience of a physician.
So our hope is to revolutionize that. Our family has been in medicine for 70 years, since the 1950s. It’s a big passion of ours. We care about, in terms of our legacy, we’d like to look to the next 70 years and say we can do better, let’s cure people, let’s make it cheaper, let’s improve the experience of the physician.
Q: With a curative rather than treatment-based approach, and the costs of starting this up, is this going to be profitable?
Hoskinson: I’m not worried about that at all, you know, especially when you start looking into the anti-aging realm, that’s the fastest growing market, the (total addressable market) is over a trillion dollars by 2030. And I make billions of dollars, I’m pretty good at what I do.
This is one of those things where it does have a very high barrier to entry, which is why most people don’t do it. But the limiting factor in anti-aging right now is the clinical side. … If you figure out how to do the clinical side well and revolutionize that side of the model, you’re a choke point for all the big guys. And so it’s very easy to build relationships with them. And then you can find ways to derive profit from those relationships.
The other thing is just the whole model of care is broken. What you need to have is direct primary care where a patient pays a few hundred dollars a month, and whenever they want to see their doctor, they can see their doctor. And then they have a supplemental insurance policy for disaster care.
Focus a lot on lifestyle, that’s your sleep, your nutrition, your exercise. … It’s a different way of looking at it. It’s a model where we’re incentivized to keep you healthy, instead of treat you while you’re sick. It’s a model where we want to cure whatever you have, as opposed to maintain whatever you have. And it’s a model where we’d like to have a direct economic relationship with the patient, and they pay us for health, as opposed to treatments.
If that works, I think it’s very scalable. And we can create that model across the United States and county by county by county, we can figure out ways to deploy it.
Q: On the scalability of this, you’ve talked about wanting to have this model or similar in different communities. What would the next step look like for that?
Hoskinson: You have to learn how to run an excellent well-oiled machine and get operational excellence wherever it goes. So never expand until you know how to do that.
Then you kind of have a hub and spoke model where you have regional hubs. Gillette is quite large … compared to Aladdin or Sundance, these types of things. You have that as the regional hub. And then you have small spokes where you can franchise that model throughout the state and also in South Dakota, Montana and other places.
Then you look for other cities that have characteristics like Gillette, and then you can put another hub there, and then spokes that kind of go into the community.
It’ll probably be a few years before we start that type of expansion. And that’s kind of the horizontal side of Hoskinson Health. The vertical side of Hoskinson Health is the product lines that we have to offer. So we could start looking at the microbiome, we can start looking at the anti-aging supplements into drugs, we can start looking to curative treatments.
Q: With the horizontal model, the hubs and spokes, where could other hubs and spokes, for example, be in Wyoming and the Mountain West?
Hoskinson: What’s nice about Gillette is that there’s plenty of room to put manufacturing. And so if you develop new drugs and capabilities, then a lot of those have to be made and manufactured. So I can see direct manufacturing here, a lot of biotechnology capabilities that are built in this area, in addition to the care side.
Then on the spoke side, if you can create a logistic system where it’s very easy to get labs, images and other things from the spoke to the hub, then you can still have the same projected cost of this. So the volume just keeps going up.
This is a good home operating base because this is where the doctors live. And this is the community we understand the best. But the point of this is to be a launching pad for something that will eventually be nationwide over the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years. I’ll know the model works once the outcomes are better. The overall public and community health improves, the cost of delivering care is better for everybody. And ultimately, it’s financially sustainable.
If that’s the case, then that’s something that’s worth exporting across the entire United States and overall repairing the health care system.
