Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will be in Gillette this week to give the keynote address at the annual Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Luncheon that starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers.
