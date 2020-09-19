Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.