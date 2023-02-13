Students walk a hallway after the final bell on Election Day at Stocktrail Elementary School in Gillette on Nov. 8, 2022. After becoming the only dual-immersion school in the district, Stocktrail's kindergarten registration numbers rose from 2022.
At the end of the first week in kindergarten registration, the Campbell County School District saw five more young ones registered than in 2022.
Last year, 526 kindergartners were registered versus the 531 registered as of 3 p.m. Friday, said Kirby Eisenhauer, deputy superintendent of the school district. Two years ago, 610 children were signed up in the first week.
