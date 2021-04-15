Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County as part of 46 new confirmed cases added throughout the state Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county’s confirmed case count to 4,283 and raises its active cases to 31, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 31 active cases is the most in the county since Feb. 8.
There have been 161,076 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wyoming and 119,047 second doses, along with 9,987 of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,802 (73.93% as of April 12)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,827(65.41% as of April 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 753
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 501
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 18
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,283
- Number of active cases: 31
- Recoveries: 4,692
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 46
- Number of probables: 8,794
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 348
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,333
- Number of active cases: 502
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 701
- Hospitalizations today: 22
