A Gillette man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and wielding a knife near her head before driving her to the hospital for cuts on her hands.
Nelson S. Produit, 32, waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 8 and was bound over to District Court for attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and strangulation of a household member, all felonies.
He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment and destruction of property.
He pleaded not guilty at his Aug. 14 arraignment in District Court. A five-day trial presided over by District Judge Matthew Castano is scheduled to begin Nov. 27, according to court documents.
Produit was detained in the Campbell County Memorial Hospital parking lot outside of the Emergency Department after 1 a.m. July 31 when police received a report that his girlfriend, who he was in the car with in the parking lot, had texted someone claiming “if the cops are called (Produit) will kill her.”
He allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment earlier that night and learned she was inside with another man. He then allegedly had a “big a— knife” and banged on her bedroom window prompting the woman to tell him to leave. Produit allegedly had the knife, which had a 7.5- to 8-inch blade, throughout the string of incidents, according to court documents.
The man inside left through the bedroom window and got in his 2012 Ford Explorer. While driving to Humphrey’s Bar and Grill, he realized both of his driver’s side tires had been slashed, according to court documents.
The woman told police that Produit was outside her residence with the large orange knife threatening her to come outside or he would come inside. He allegedly grabbed her by her hair and told her he was coming with her and eventually got her in his car. She said Produit said he slashed the other man’s tires and drove her to his residence.
He then allegedly forced her into his apartment building and up the stairs. She said she tried to run to the door multiple times and that Produit kept “throwing me back,” according to court documents.
He held her down to the ground and at one point allegedly said to her that he would kill the other man and “I am going to f—ing kill you,” according to court documents.
While holding her down, she said he threatened to kill her a couple of times and said he’d kill her if she called the police. He then allegedly strangled her, according to court documents.
He then allegedly plunged the knife down toward the woman, at which point she grabbed the blade, cutting her hands when he pulled the knife away. She began bleeding and he gave her a towel and they got in his car to go to the hospital.
While driving to the hospital, at the corner of Fifth Street and Gillette Avenue, the woman tried fleeing and Produit allegedly grabbed her by her hair to keep her in the vehicle, according to court documents.
While he was parked outside of the emergency department, officers arrived and detained Produit.
Attempted second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
