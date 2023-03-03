Seven students from Twin Spruce Junior High were chosen to attend the Organization of American Kodaly Educators (OAKE) honor choir this semester and Saturday night they’re throwing a dinner to raise money for travel.
The seven students are Mallaree Baker, Helen Tetzlaff, Justice Clem, Kenzie Morrow, Madison Cone, Maria Johnson and Wyatt Wilson. In total, music assistant Tammie Smith said Campbell County will have dozens of representatives between the high schools and junior high schools who made it to the national conference through auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.