Twin Spruce students selected for the OAKE honor choir will host a fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the school's commons area.

Seven students from Twin Spruce Junior High were chosen to attend the Organization of American Kodaly Educators (OAKE) honor choir this semester and Saturday night they’re throwing a dinner to raise money for travel.

The seven students are Mallaree Baker, Helen Tetzlaff, Justice Clem, Kenzie Morrow, Madison Cone, Maria Johnson and Wyatt Wilson. In total, music assistant Tammie Smith said Campbell County will have dozens of representatives between the high schools and junior high schools who made it to the national conference through auditions.

