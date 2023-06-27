A man with multiple violent felonies on his record faces up to 14 years in prison after he was convicted on charges that he stole a knife from a hospital security guard and tried disarming a Sheriff’s deputy in the hours after he was released from jail.
Mark C. Noles, 46, pleaded guilty at his June 7 change of plea hearing to felony robbery with a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement that carries a 10- to 50-year sentence and a misdemeanor count of breach of peace.
He also pleaded no contest to attempting to disarm a peace officer, a felony, for trying to take a Sheriff’s deputy’s gun, according to court documents.
District Judge Matthew Castano found Noles guilty of those three counts and dismissed a felony count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, two other breach of peace misdemeanors and a misdemeanor count of destruction of property, per plea negotiations.
In a plea deal with prosecutors, the sentencing enhancement was reduced from a more severe enhancement that carried a life sentence if convicted.
Prosecutors recommended an imposed 10- to 14-year sentence for the robbery conviction to run concurrent to an imposed three- to five-year sentence for the second felony.
They also recommend credit for time served for breach of peace and that Noles pay reasonable restitution related to the incident.
The robbery conviction was charged as a violent felony stating that Noles’ actions put a hospital security guard in fear of immediate injury while stealing a knife from him.
Noles was convicted of aggravated assault in 1998 and attempted aggravated arson in 2004, both in Tennessee, and assault and battery on a corrections officer in May 2022 in Crook County, triggering the habitual criminal sentencing enhancement.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot outside of the Campbell County Detention Center the afternoon of Jan. 19 where Noles was pounding on car windows shortly after he was released from jail.
Deputies believed he was having a mental health episode and told him to leave the area. Noles then went into the intersection of 4J and Boxelder roads and began hitting car windows stopped at a red light and pulling on their doorhandles. He allegedly told deputies he thought the vehicles were his and he was trying to drive home, according to court documents.
One of the vehicles at the intersection was driven by a Sheriff’s Office employee who was returning from lunch and reported being very scared and that Noles was screaming profanity at her while trying to enter her vehicle.
Deputies then took Noles to the hospital and left him with a security guard, who reported that once deputies left, Noles allegedly became belligerent toward staff and tried exposing himself to nurses.
He also allegedly pulled items from walls and damaged a camera that was on the ceiling.
The security guard stepped in front of Noles when the latter tried leaving his room and he immediately reached for the guard’s knife from his pocket. The guard was able to slap the knife out of Noles’ hand. Noles then went toward the nursing station and grabbed a pen which he allegedly held in an overhand grip as if to stab someone. An armed detention officer from another room came to help and they restrained Noles.
Hospital staff and a psychiatrist determined Noles was not suffering from a mental episode but rather acted out intentionally to manipulate the situation, according to a Sheriff’s deputy’s affidavit.
Noles’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
