Cam-plex will host an event that seeks to teach children about the power of choices and help them focus on what they want to do in life.
DLUX Puppets is presenting a multimedia adaptation of “Peter Pan” that will feature state-of-the-art digitally projected scenery with high-quality, life-sized puppetry actors and popular songs from the 1950s to 1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.