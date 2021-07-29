U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, laughs while telling a story during the opening moments of a hearing at the Integrated Test Center north of Gillette in 2020. Funeral services for the former senator will be Aug. 6 at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.
A public ceremony to celebrate the life of former U.S. senator and former Gillette mayor Mike Enzi, begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center located, fittingly, just off Enzi Drive.
Jerrica Mills, the office manager of Gillette Memorial Chapel, confirmed that Pastor Donavon Voigt of First Baptist Church will officiate.
