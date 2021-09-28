Children and adults of all ages are invited to attend the improv workshops at Cam-plex on the first three Wednesdays in October.
Paul Storiale, the new performing arts manager, will be teaching each workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. The first of the series will be Oct. 6 for kids in fifth to eighth grades. The second will be Oct. 13 for teens in grades ninth to 12th grade. The third on Oct. 20 will be for adults 18-years and older. Oct. 27 will be for kids (fifth to eighth grades), teens (ninth to 12th grades) and adults.
