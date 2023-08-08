Gillette angler designs innovative fishing bait

As a little kid, Ray Bergeman remembers his grandfather throwing out corn to lure in fish.
That was before the crack down on the method that’s now illegal in some states. But when Bergeman was young, it’s simply what his grandfather used to reel them in.
“My grandpa used to take a handful of corn, he would throw it in the water, and we would catch fish,” Bergeman said. “Every time.”
The corn to fish was similar to someone opening their front door to the smell of a tasty dinner cooking in the oven. You can’t help but make a beeline to the source and for fish that also meant a hook eagerly awaiting the upcoming bites.
The simplicity of the concept is something that’s stuck with Bergeman since he was a kid. He wanted to find a way to attract fish but he also wanted to make sure it was something that was created locally and was healthy for fish — and any pets who happen to go fishing with their humans — to eat.
The idea that took root decades ago recently became reality as Bergeman placed his patent pending fishing system on sale at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports. His business, Rather Be Fishing Tackle, brings together fresh and frozen baits and his newly created Scent Line System.
The system brings a unique take to the classic fishing pastime.
What is it?
The biggest question Bergeman has faced is people not knowing how his innovative design works. The plexiglass tubes, weights, and pellet-like bait look completely different from the other fishing merchandise that surrounds the display attached to the end of a row near the back of the store.
But the idea is basic — make something that gives anglers the ability to decide how much bait or scent is released in the water. Even with the bait Bergeman wanted to think outside the box, which is why he’s worked with Optimal Fish Food and milled his own rice and oats that can also be used.
“The bait we use for the system is environmentally and pet friendly,” he said. “It’s specifically designed for use in fish hatcheries to grow fish so that’s a huge part. It’s healthy for them and makes them grow bigger.”
The bait is then used with Bergeman’s scent distribution system that can either be used attached to a downrigger or in a tube that hangs off the boat or is cast out from shore. Anglers can place the bait or scent inside the tube or weight and pull it along beside them. They can twist the tube to let out less or more of the scent or bait.
The idea is that the bait and scent then attract fish to the boat for everyone to enjoy.
Coming to life
Brandon McArtor, Rocky Mountain Discount store owner, didn’t hesitate to put Bergeman’s system on the shelves.
“What it boils down to is that it’s a super cool new idea,” McArtor said. “They’ve been doing fishing stuff for so long that guys have really gotten pigeonholed into just doing one thing over and over and this is completely new.”
He also credited Bergeman for coming in and speaking to him face to face. That local connection was an added bonus for McArtor and also something near and dear to Bergeman who figured out how to create much of his system with the help of Area 59 employees.
Without the Gillette College makerspace, Bergeman said his idea may not have become reality. And that’s why he’s also a proponent for anyone taking however small an idea to a local organization that can focus and refine it or show them a path to elevating it into something substantial. Ultimately, the local teamwork gives entrepreneurs a way to make their dream a reality in a relatively cheap way before the goods are reinvested into the community.
“It’s locals helping locals,” Bergeman said.
He also gave a shoutout to Jerry and Gerveann Hutchinson, the first locals to invest in his new system.
Jerry said he and his wife decided to test the waters with the business line after a friend of his sent him a video of Bergeman showcasing the product. Since then, the couple has traveled to Keyhole State Park, Glendo and Fort Peck, Montana, where they’ve caught everything from walleye to trout and salmon.
He can’t say the success is 100% but so far, it certainly doesn’t seem to be hurting.
“To me, the neat potential is if I have one system in the boat or on the bank, it’s not just helping you,” he said. “Potentially, that’s more fish for everyone in the boat and the kids with you. That’s a chance to catch more fish.”
Hutchinson said he’s also excited about the possibilities with ice fishing even if he and ice fishing “have a long way to go before we’re friends.” Using the tube system or downrigger weight on a boat, there’s a lot of area where the scent or bait can be dispersed.
The 8-inch ice fishing hole has far less space for the scent to travel and should in theory bring fish in to where anglers are bundled atop the ice.
Hutchinson said it’s not often he calls someone with questions about their ideas but he was curious and Bergeman hopes that curiosity spurs others on to testing out his market, even if there is a learning curve.
He believes the system will help others catch fish but wasn’t shy about what he calls his own selfishness.
“I like catching big fish and if people go out and fish with our system they’ll grow bigger fish for me to catch,” Bergeman said with a chuckle. “That’s selfish of me to say.”
“But it’s a fact,” McArtor added.
“And you know what, their kids are going to catch fish too,” Bergeman said.
Much like he did when his grandfather tossed out those handfuls of corn years and years ago.
