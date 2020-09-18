The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected drug deal Thursday and arrested a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman on multiple charges at the National 9 Inn, said Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall.
Officers approached three suspects, the 24-year-old man, 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, in a black Ford truck. One of the sheriff’s office's drug dogs indicated on the truck, and officers found a syringe loaded with suspected meth that belonged to the 21-year-old, Pownall said.
