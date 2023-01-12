Competitive gamers can drop in for a Family Game Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rockpile Museum.
Classic favorites like checkers and dominoes will be out along with some new games like Pass the Pigs and Maggie the cow’s favorite, Long Cow. Competitors can also test their knowledge with local games like Gillette-Opoly and the 1984 favorite, The Gillette Generic Game.
