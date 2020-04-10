Thunder Basin High School senior Kaden Shelledy met with his biology class Thursday.
It was the first time he saw the faces of his classmates in almost a month. But with school classrooms across the country closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they were interacting through tiny windows of his computer screen.
It was a virtual class meeting using Zoom, an online meeting app, and his was a familiar story this week as secondary schools in the Campbell County School District have begun their Adaptive Learning Plans. Nearly all of the lessons have been online at the junior high and high school levels.
Students like Shelledy said they have enjoyed the change in learning style so far. Shelledy said the boredom of being stuck at home when spring break was extended by two weeks was “absolutely” driving him crazy. He described his days as “monotonous” with a lot of sleeping in and staying up way too late.
Having an important task to take care of like schoolwork was a welcome one, he said.
“Having this online school, especially for me, has been a huge, huge help,” Shelledy said. “It gives you something to do, some sort of schedule again.”
Students at both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools received the majority of their class work Monday and then had the rest of the week to maneuver their way through it. Lessons are delivered in a variety of ways: some lessons are prerecorded videos, others are assigned readings and homework.
That type of learning style works better for Shelledy than being in an actual classroom.
“(It) allows me to work on my own schedule,” he said, adding that he has enough discipline to get everything done.
That doesn’t mean students wouldn’t rather be going to school every day.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love doing assignments from my bed. But I’d much rather be in school with the teacher,” TBHS senior Joey Dixon said.
The isolation of remote learning has been a real challenge for some, said Jenny Sorensen, an eighth grade English teacher at Sage Valley Junior High. Some of her students have said they miss the structure and normalcy of being in a classroom and that some are “feeling very lonely at home.”
“It’s hard to know how much to push them and how much to focus on their social and emotional well-being,” Sorensen said.
Junior high students are required to turn in one homework assignment per week for each subject. Sorensen’s classes were studying the Holocaust and Anne Frank before spring break, which created an interesting transition when school resumed Monday.
Her students have been reading excerpts from “The Diary of Anne Frank,” then writing journal entries about their lives during the COVID-19 response. Sorensen told them that history is often told through personal accounts or journals and wanted them to be able to look back at their experiences.
One of the biggest challenges so far has been all of the texts, emails and other questions Sorensen is constantly receiving, she said. With two school emails, questions and assignments being submitted to Google Classroom and a system called Remind, much of her day consists of typing replies.
“Managing communication has maybe been the most difficult part,” Sorensen said.
Some of that anxiety Sorensen has noticed also has been seen at the high school level, said Jamie Given, a freshman social studies and English teacher at Campbell County High School. Most of it stemmed from worries about grades, how to turn homework in and just the overall process of how remote learning would work.
Introduction classes Monday went through that information. Now that students realize they were already familiar with Google Classroom and have experienced remote learning firsthand, that anxiety has faded throughout the week.
“It’s been nice to see everybody just get right into it,” Given said. “It’s working and it’s working well.”
The homework requirement is a little more stringent at the high school level. Students have to turn in two pieces of homework for each subject each week.
For her social studies classes, Given has had students read about current events and submit responses through Google Forms. Her English classes are reading “Fahrenheit 451.”
To track participation, students at CCHS have to fill out a Google Form whenever they attend a virtual lesson. For Given’s English classes, the participation numbers “look amazing,” she said.
That was one of the concerns for CCHS chemistry and physical science teacher Toni Hladky before remote learning started. She worried that the lack of a daily schedule might cause procrastination, but said she’s had several students turning in work first thing in the morning.
“I think the kids have been doing a great job,” Hladky said.
