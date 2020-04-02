Quilters and those who know how to sew in Campbell County have heard the call and are using their skills for good.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in the demand for face masks for health care professionals, and those quilters and crafters have been putting their talents to use making them to donate.
“It’s time to step up, and I have lots of fabric and I’m not busy doing anything right now," said local quilter DeeDee Peterson. "I can sit and sew all day long."
Peterson, 61, has been a quilter for 40 years and has helped organize an effort to produce masks using her Facebook page NE Wyoming Quilt Show. She posts about the need for more masks and what health care facilities are reaching out for more.
In her basement, she has a work area set up with her sewing machine and lots of fabric at her disposal from years of making quilts.
Peterson said she has the process of making masks down to a science and can create one in about 15 minutes. There are many videos on YouTube that teach how to make the masks.
By Wednesday afternoon, she had made 81 herself to donate to various organizations in Gillette.
Peterson has been accepting drop-offs in a bin on her porch of homemade masks from anybody who has been willing to make them. When the bin is filled, she takes the masks to TenderCare, an elder care and respite service in Gillette, or Bear’s Naturally Clean Dry Cleaner, which cleans them for free before taking them to the hospital.
Peterson has so far collected and donated about 300 masks.
“(It’s) just a bunch of random quilters in Gillette. I’ve seen some come to the porch and drop off into the box that I do not know,” Peterson said. “People come every day. I go out and look every so often and there’s more masks in the box.
“I told my husband it felt like a drug deal going on here. I’m hiding in the house and they go and drop it off," she said.
Some masks have fabric ties and others are made with elastic. Peterson said health care providers prefer fabric ties because they are adjustable and can be washed and reused.
Jessica Huckins, administrator at the North East Wyoming Surgery Center, has collected some of Peterson’s masks and used them at the surgery center, which is only taking urgent cases during the pandemic.
Huckins said she and her coworkers wear the homemade masks over their standard N95 masks to make them last longer.
Huckins said that she can’t find any more N95 masks to buy right now.
“They are a very limited resource. They’re very difficult to get a hold of, so we’re trying to do our due diligence to make them last as long as possible,” Huckins said about the N95 masks. “I really appreciate the act of volunteerism, and I’m very impressed with the community in how they’ve come together in many ways.”
The surgery center also has been giving some of the masks to patients, Huckins said. Recently, a couple of young kids went into the building and chose their favorite color of homemade mask, Huckins said.
“Instead of wearing a plain procedure mask, they got to wear that, and that was fun for them,” Huckins said.
Josy Daniel is another local quilter who has been making masks. She said she can make 15 to 20 a day.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Daniel was teaching a class for quilters at her house, but had to put that on hold because of visiting restrictions and orders closing nonessential businesses.
Instead, she's now using the fabric she has on hand to make masks.
Daniel has been donating hers to Peterson and sending other masks to health care providers who are in her circle family of her friends.
“Everybody wants to help. Everybody wants to do something to help this and see if you can’t do something to help the people who are on the front lines working with all the sick people,” Daniel said. “And this is the one thing we can do.
"It’s what we know. We know how to sew. We know how to construct things and make it sturdy enough.”
Bear’s Naturally Clean Dry Cleaners also is cleaning the homemade masks for free and sending them to Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Owner John Bear said he's already cleaned 575 homemade masks for the hospital, and there were more than 100 being cleaned Wednesday.
“It has to be a very high temperature to kill anything, and then we also press them with our presses, which are 200 degrees, and that pretty much kills anything,” Bear said about getting them sterile for heath care use. “We’re wearing protective equipment at the time — gloves, masks — and then we seal them up as soon as we’re done pressing them. Then we deliver them to the hospital.”
Bear’s also is cleaning clothing for hospital employees for free, he said, “so they don’t have to do laundry when they come home.”
The business also is offering a 20% discount on dry cleaning to the general public so people can keep their homes clean.
At the hospital, the plan is to use the donated masks for labor support people (like partners of women who are in labor), guardians of children and other patients who need someone with them in the hospital. Also, those who visit hospice patients in end-of-life care can use them, said Dane Joslyn, a spokeswoman at Campbell County Health.
Facemasks have been in high demand lately, but health care providers may soon need homemade caps and gowns as well, Joslyn said.
“We are trying to be as prepared as we can for what none of us know,” Joslyn said. “We’re basing it on predictions and what other communities have experienced.”
People who want to help the effort to make masks and other garments can get fabric from Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Gillette. The chain's stores across the country are giving free kits to make masks and gowns.
Campbell County Health has a page on its website dedicated to teaching people how to make facemasks, gowns and caps.
There are two drop sites for the homemade donations: Bear’s Naturally Clean Dry Cleaner and Laundry at 305 W. Lakeway Road, and Joann Fabrics and Crafts at 2610 S. Douglas Highway.
